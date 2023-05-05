Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama School of Math and Science

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thirty years ago, it was a concept designed to give Alabama students a school with advanced math and science opportunities. Today, the Alabama School of Math ad Science, ASMS, has graduated thousands of leaders, scholars and innovators. This Saturday on “Perspectives,” we talk with the president of ASMS and one of their seniors who will graduate this month, fully prepared for future challenges.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores
NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores
Team Focus presents ‘An Evening with John Harbaugh’
Team Focus presents ‘An Evening with John Harbaugh’
Handpicked gifts for Mother’s Day
Handpicked gifts for Mother’s Day
Cinco de Mayo margarita with ‘POST’
Cinco de Mayo margarita with ‘POST’