Rain could hang around

(WALA) - Evening storms are pushing offshore to be followed by quiet conditions overnight.

Expect a lower rain chance Saturday. However, we still have the chance of a few scattered thundershowers through early evening. Rain chances are lower at 20% on Sunday.

Temperatures will be gradually increasing with our daytime highs and overnight lows into next week.

Spotty showers, mainly afternoon and evening, remain possible in the extended range.

