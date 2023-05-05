Advertise With Us
Rain could hang around

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WALA) - Evening storms are pushing offshore to be followed by quiet conditions overnight.

Expect a lower rain chance Saturday. However, we still have the chance of a few scattered thundershowers through early evening. Rain chances are lower at 20% on Sunday.

Temperatures will be gradually increasing with our daytime highs and overnight lows into next week.

Spotty showers, mainly afternoon and evening, remain possible in the extended range.

Today's Outlook for Friday evening, May 5, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Friday May 5, 2023
Chances for showers and storms
Morning Weather Update for Friday May 5, 2023
