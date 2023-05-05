Advertise With Us
School to learn and perform magic appears in Pensacola

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Magician and Magic Teacher Milan Brunet-Sabastia joined us on Studio10 to tell us about his new Pensacola magic school. Milan talks about his journey with magic, how folks from all ages can sign up for classes, and also performs a magic trick for Chelsey right here on Studio10.

Click on the link to see the trick for yourself. View the information below to sign up for these exciting classes.

“La Maison of Cards”

Pensacola Magic School

“Where Magic Happens”

Website: https://lamaisonofcards.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lamaisonofcards

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaisonofcards/

Next Classes:

8 weeks - Summer camp program starting:

May 15th (KIDS) - meeting every Monday 5p-6:30p

May 16th (TEENS/ADULTS) - meeting every Tuesday 5p-6:30p

10-12 students limit per class

ONLY A FEW SPOTS LEFT! REGISTER FAST!

TEXT or CALL 850-501-7692

EMAIL maisonofcards@gmail.com

