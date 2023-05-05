Advertise With Us
Semmes Middle School operating with ‘secure perimeter’ after social media post

Semmes Middle School on Friday morning notified families that the school was operating with a...
Semmes Middle School on Friday morning notified families that the school was operating with a “secure perimeter” established following a social media post referencing a school threat. This is the Facebook post by the school's principal.(Facebook)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes Middle School on Friday morning notified families that the school was operating with a “secure perimeter” established following a social media post referencing a school threat.

The notification was posted on the school’s Facebook page by principal Stacey Holbrook, who wrote that the post does not name Semmes Middle School or any school specifically. The secure perimeter was established “out of an abundance of caution,” Holbrook wrote.

Holbrook’s complete message follows:

Semmes Middle School families:

We are aware of a social media post referencing a school threat. The post does not name Semmes Middle School or any school specifically, but out of an abundance of caution, we are operating in a secure perimeter. We have law enforcement on campus and are taking extra precautions today to keep your children safe. Police do not believe this is a viable threat, but we take situations like this very seriously. In our investigation, we have learned that similar threats are circulating in other states today, including Florida, where law enforcement has declared it to be a hoax.

The safety of our students is a top priority, and we will continue to be in secure perimeter until further notice. Our students are fine and are in their first period classes. Students will continue learning throughout the day, but we will not have outdoor activities. Thank you to the Semmes Police Department for their prompt attention to this matter.

Stacey Holbrook

Principal

Semmes Middle School

