South Alabama to get new performing arts center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is celebrating its 60th anniversary and a $20 million donation to build a new performing arts center.

University President Jo Bonner announced that the donation comes from philanthropist and long-time South supporter Abraham “Abe” Mitchell.

A building site has not been found yet nor have building plans finalized.

Once complete, the new center will serve as a venue for not only university purposes but for concerts and shows for the community.

