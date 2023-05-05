Advertise With Us
South Alabama to get new performing arts center

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is celebrating its 60th anniversary and a $20 million donation to build a new performing arts center.

University President Jo Bonner announced that the donation comes from philanthropist and long-time South supporter Abraham “Abe” Mitchell.

A building site has not been found yet nor have building plans finalized.

Once complete, the new center will serve as a venue for not only university purposes but for concerts and shows for the community.

