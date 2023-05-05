Advertise With Us
‘Sowing’ children’s boutique on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the owner:

Sowing was officially launched on April 1, 2023. Sowing is an online and pop up children’s boutique located in Saraland, Alabama. I carry clothing in sizes Newborn-Size 8, shoes, bows, hats, cups, bibs, and swaddles. We participate in as many events as we can along the gulf coast. Sowing came to fruition after many prayers and a leap of faith. I knew that I wanted to be able to spark conversation about Jesus with my customers, so I came up with the name Sowing. I hope through this business I can “Sow seeds in God’s children to be a light in the world.” I pray over every order that is placed. I pray specifically for the child wearing the item and their parents.

Upcoming pop up shops:

● May 13th, 9:00am-1:00pm, Saraland, Al at Mo Chroidhe off of 158

● May 5th, 5:00-9:00pm, Cedar Street Social, Downtown Mobile

Owner: Alex Hollinghead

Phone: 251-455-8529

Location: Saraland, AL

Website: www.shopsowing.com

Facebook: Sowing https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089765460911

Instagram: shopsowing https://www.instagram.com/shopsowing/

