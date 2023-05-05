Advertise With Us
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip on Feb. 19, 2021. Prominent death penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean on Wednesday, May 4, 2023, joined others calling on Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant death row inmate Glossip a 60-reprieve from his scheduled execution. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared.

Glossip had been scheduled to be put to death on May 18 despite statements by new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that Glossip did not receive a fair trial.

An Oklahoma appeals court subsequently upheld Glossip’s conviction and the state’s pardon and parole board deadlocked in a vote to grant him clemency.

The high court put the execution on hold while it reviews the case. Justice Neil Gorsuch took no part in the case, presumably because he dealt with it earlier as an appeals court judge.

Richard Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 killing of his former boss, Barry Van Treese. (KOCO, OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, CNN)

