Tacos for Cinco de Mayo with The Waterfront

A team from The Waterfront in Daphne stops by Studio 10 to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo with some delicious tacos!

Two tacos: Fire roasted chicken thighs & barbacoa. Both with shredded lettuce, mango salsa, spicy mayo.

Recipe: Char chicken thighs on flame grill, braise in chicken stock and spices until tender.

Barbacoa: beef shoulder, braised with chipotle onion garlic sugar and stock.

Mango salsa: fresh diced mango, diced red and green bell pepper, apple cider vinaigrette, sugar.

Ceviche seafood goblet: poached shrimp, blue crab meat, fresh mango, cucumber, tomato, lime, hearts of palm, and our house chimichurri vinaigrette topped with avocado.

Chimichurri vinaigrette: parsley, garlic, jalapeño, white vinegar, lime juice, olive oil.

You can keep up with The Waterfront Daphne on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.