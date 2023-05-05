Advertise With Us
Tacos for Cinco de Mayo with The Waterfront

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A team from The Waterfront in Daphne stops by Studio 10 to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo with some delicious tacos!

Two tacos: Fire roasted chicken thighs & barbacoa. Both with shredded lettuce, mango salsa, spicy mayo.

Recipe: Char chicken thighs on flame grill, braise in chicken stock and spices until tender.

Barbacoa: beef shoulder, braised with chipotle onion garlic sugar and stock.

Mango salsa: fresh diced mango, diced red and green bell pepper, apple cider vinaigrette, sugar.

Ceviche seafood goblet: poached shrimp, blue crab meat, fresh mango, cucumber, tomato, lime, hearts of palm, and our house chimichurri vinaigrette topped with avocado.

Chimichurri vinaigrette: parsley, garlic, jalapeño, white vinegar, lime juice, olive oil.

You can keep up with The Waterfront Daphne on their Facebook page here.

Beers & Beach Reads with The Haunted Book Shop and Oyster City Brewing Company
Pepsi SoundStage: Bronson Webb
NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores
Team Focus presents ‘An Evening with John Harbaugh’
