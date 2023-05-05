Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Team Focus presents ‘An Evening with John Harbaugh’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Team Focus is rooted in utilizing leadership skills, Christian values, guidance and continual relationships to reach young men aged 10-18 that lack a father figure in their lives. This community-centered program focuses on positive influences and role models – including high-profile, nationally-recognized collegiate and professional athletes and coaches - to reach these young men through individual mentoring, tutoring, monthly social activities, leadership camps and scholarship opportunities. Headquartered in Mobile, Team Focus has six chapter locations across the United States. Since its inception, the organization has impacted the lives of more than 6,000 young men throughout the U.S. For more information, call 251.635.1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.

TEAM FOCUS PRESENTS 15TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING BANQUET

“AN EVENING WITH JOHN HARBAUGH”

WITH SPECIAL GUEST, COACH KEVIN STEELE, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR –UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Tuesday, May 16

Mobile Convention Center

5:30 P.M. - Doors open & silent auction

6:30 P.M. - Dinner & evening begins

Key Note Speaker, Coach John Harbaugh, the 2012 Super Bowl Winning Head Coach of the Baltimore Ravens

Special Guest, Coach Kevin Steele, The University of Alabama Defensive Coordinator

Both coaches will be introduced by Mike Gottfried, Founder of Team Focus.

Sponsorships available now include:

Sponsor - $6,000 includes:

1. Table for Ten with prime seating

2. Private Meet & Greet with Coach Harbaugh & Coach Steele

3. Photo opportunity with Coach Harbaugh & Coach Steele

4. Autographed Coach Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens football

5. Program Ad

6. Event Signage

Reserved table of ten - $1,000

This special night is the sole fundraiser for the non-profit Team Focus.

Individual tickets are $100 with early registration encouraged, as seating is limited.

To purchase tickets, and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Team Focus office at 251.635.1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores
NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama School of Math and Science
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama School of Math and Science
Handpicked gifts for Mother’s Day
Handpicked gifts for Mother’s Day
Cinco de Mayo margarita with ‘POST’
Cinco de Mayo margarita with ‘POST’