Team Focus presents ‘An Evening with John Harbaugh’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Team Focus is rooted in utilizing leadership skills, Christian values, guidance and continual relationships to reach young men aged 10-18 that lack a father figure in their lives. This community-centered program focuses on positive influences and role models – including high-profile, nationally-recognized collegiate and professional athletes and coaches - to reach these young men through individual mentoring, tutoring, monthly social activities, leadership camps and scholarship opportunities. Headquartered in Mobile, Team Focus has six chapter locations across the United States. Since its inception, the organization has impacted the lives of more than 6,000 young men throughout the U.S. For more information, call 251.635.1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.

TEAM FOCUS PRESENTS 15TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING BANQUET

“AN EVENING WITH JOHN HARBAUGH”

WITH SPECIAL GUEST, COACH KEVIN STEELE, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR –UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Tuesday, May 16

Mobile Convention Center

5:30 P.M. - Doors open & silent auction

6:30 P.M. - Dinner & evening begins

Key Note Speaker, Coach John Harbaugh, the 2012 Super Bowl Winning Head Coach of the Baltimore Ravens

Special Guest, Coach Kevin Steele, The University of Alabama Defensive Coordinator

Both coaches will be introduced by Mike Gottfried, Founder of Team Focus.

Sponsorships available now include:

Sponsor - $6,000 includes:

1. Table for Ten with prime seating

2. Private Meet & Greet with Coach Harbaugh & Coach Steele

3. Photo opportunity with Coach Harbaugh & Coach Steele

4. Autographed Coach Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens football

5. Program Ad

6. Event Signage

Reserved table of ten - $1,000

This special night is the sole fundraiser for the non-profit Team Focus.

Individual tickets are $100 with early registration encouraged, as seating is limited.

To purchase tickets, and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Team Focus office at 251.635.1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.