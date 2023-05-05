Woman accused of robbery, removes victim’s wig, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces a third-degree robbery charge after she allegedly assaulted another woman and snatched off her wig.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the Baltimore Apartments, 1010 Baltimore St., around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on a robbery report.

Police said that the suspect, Tierra Hollis, had approached the victim while she was sitting in her vehicle. The women reportedly got into an argument. Hollis allegedly physically assaulted the other woman, took the victim’s wig off and ran away.

Officers found Hollis in a nearby apartment and arrested her, according to MPD. She has since been released from the Mobile County Metro Jail.

