2 Alabama women proving it’s never too late to graduate

Two Alabama women have proven it's never too late to seek a college education.
Two Alabama women have proven it’s never too late to seek a college education. (L) Elaine Smith, 77, and (R) Sherry Potts, 70, are part of graduating classes at two top Alabama colleges!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Sally Pitts
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Alabama women have proven it’s never too late to seek a college education. Sherry Potts, 70, and Elaine Smith, 77, are part of graduating classes at two top Alabama colleges.

Potts is a part of the graduating class from Auburn University, while Smith is from the University of Alabama.

Potts, a political science major, is finishing 50 years after starting her college journey. Auburn University said that the longtime state driver license examiner would be one of nearly 4,900 students participating in graduation festivities. Roughly 25 members of Potts’s family will be supporting her as she walks across the stage.

Sherry Potts (center) is graduating from Auburn University 50 years after starting her college journey.
Sherry Potts (center) is graduating from Auburn University 50 years after starting her college journey.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Smith, an interdisciplinary studies major, graduate’s summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA. She is also part of the Mortar Board honor society and was awarded the Alice Parker Award for Outstanding Work in Literature, Art and Society, according to the University of Alabama.

Smith will be celebrated at graduation by her husband, Lester, and several family members. The university added that her 97-year-old mother-in-law, Mae Smith, would also be cheering for her from afar while watching the live stream, as will many other friends and family.

Elaine Smith is graduating from the University of Alabama.
Elaine Smith is graduating from the University of Alabama.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

