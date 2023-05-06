Advertise With Us
4 arrested in Florida drug bust

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people following a major drug bust Thursday.

The ECSO executed a search warrant at a home on New York Drive following an ongoing investigation by the Gun Crimes Unit. When deputies arrived, 21 people were inside the house. While some tried to escape, authorities were able to capture them all, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities said four were arrested on drug-related charges. Deputies seized seven firearms, 241 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, additional drugs, nearly $13,000 in cash and a vehicle, according to the ECSO.

Those arrested and their charges include:

· Diontress Kadeem Leverette, 31, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking oxycodone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence

· Darrell Anthony Diggs, 39, trafficking cocaine

· Cora Jackson Brown, 41, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana

· Valente Rodriguez McDougal, 29, warrant (bond revoked for possession of controlled substance and less than 20 grams of marijuana)

More arrests are likely, authorities said.

