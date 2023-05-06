Advertise With Us
Cinco de Mayo: Taqueria Mexico serving up good time

By Lee Peck
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In case you haven’t looked at the calendar -- it’s the 5th of May -- better known as Cinco de Mayo! Celebrations have been underway all day across the Port City, including at Taqueria Mexico on Airport Boulevard.

“Lee: Cinco de Mayo -- you’re here. Lady: I’m here -- hello! Having a drink. Lee: Those drinks look good... Lady: Yeah -- they’re very good!”

On this Cinco de Mayo -- Taqueria Mexico was also serving up all your favorites!

“Girls: I just had some chicken tacos... I already smashed this plate of nachos -- so you can’t see it... I had chicken tacos too with chips and queso (laughs).”

Patrons started showing up around 10:30 Friday morning -- they tell us it’s been non-stop ever since.

“We’re ready. We’re ready! I don’t know how many people we’re going to be serving -- but it’s a lot of people... A lot of people, especially since it’s Friday. It’s our busiest day of year,” said Angelica Yrigoyen, Taqueria Mexico Manager.

Happy hour was a lot happier this Friday!

“Lee: I see you have a drink there. -- Lady: I do. Lee: How is it? -- Lady: It’s good. Lee: Much need on a Friday? -- Lady: Yes, yes!”

The bartenders kept the drinks coming. By mid-day they had already served around 200 margaritas and expected to serve more than 500 by the end of the day.

“Lee: Margaritas are the name of the game today? -- Bartender: Definitely -- guaranteed. I’ve had a couple of Jack & Cokes -- which is a little weird -- but hey it’s Cinco de Mayo -- definitely get those margaritas for sure!”

The kitchen staff -- also working overtime -- getting all that mouth-watering food prepared and on the tables.

“Boy: The food is also really good. Lee: What’s your favorite Mexican food? -- Boy: Probably -- chips and queso. Lee: Chips and queso -- nachos maybe. Boy: Yeah.”

“Here is the best -- best Mexican food in Mobile. I spent a lot of time in San Antonio and McAllen on the border. So this is the closest thing that I’ve found to authentic tacos that I had over there,” said one man.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

