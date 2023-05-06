Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Crash claims life of 92-year-old Pensacola woman

Crash claims life of 92-year-old Pensacola woman
Crash claims life of 92-year-old Pensacola woman(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 92-year-old Pensacola woman died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Escambia County, Fla.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 98 at Amberwood Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the Pensacola woman, who was driving a white Honda sedan, pulled out of a parking lot driveway and was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. 98. According to the FHP, the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic and crossed into the path of a Ford Bronco driven by a 45-year-old Pensacola man.

The woman was taken to Baptist Hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford Bronco was uninjured, according to the highway patrol.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old
‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old
‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old
‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old
Mobile County Animal Shelter adoption event set Saturday
Mobile County Animal Shelter adoption event set Saturday
Daphne Animal Shelter holding adoption event before closing for move
Daphne Animal Shelter holding adoption event before closing for move
Maysville community clean-up
Volunteers help clean up Maysville community