Crash claims life of 92-year-old Pensacola woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 92-year-old Pensacola woman died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Escambia County, Fla.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 98 at Amberwood Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the Pensacola woman, who was driving a white Honda sedan, pulled out of a parking lot driveway and was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. 98. According to the FHP, the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic and crossed into the path of a Ford Bronco driven by a 45-year-old Pensacola man.

The woman was taken to Baptist Hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford Bronco was uninjured, according to the highway patrol.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.