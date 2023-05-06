Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

FHP: 8 cars involved in crash, investigation ongoing

Reports state a truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of...
Reports state a truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of eight cars being hit, including a truck that was parked in the Whataburger parking lot right next to the road where the crash occurred.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured, and multiple others suffered minor injuries after a crash that involved 8 cars, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, a pickup truck with a trailer was driving south on Eglin Parkway, coming up on the intersection of Yacht Club Drive.

Reports state the truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of eight cars being hit, including a truck that was parked in the Whataburger parking lot right next to the road where the crash occurred.

Troopers said one of the drivers was seriously injured, and four other people suffered minor injuries. They said the entire roadway was blocked off as authorities cleared the scene.

We’re told the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

A portion of Johnson Road West is to close to through-traffic May 9.
Portion of Johnson Road West to close to through-traffic
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody