Former Jackson State offensive lineman inks first pro deal for Canadian team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State All-SWAC offensive lineman is headed to Canada to play professional football.

Tony Gray, a 2021 second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference member, signed his first pro football contract for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

As a Tiger, Gray played in fifteen games and anchored an offensive unit for Jackson State that finished their season with an 11-2 record and won the SWAC Championship game in 2021.

