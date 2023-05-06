Light rain Saturday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We should be warm and cloudy through much of our Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Some light rain and showers are likely by the afternoon. There won’t be any severe weather, just some rain from about 3pm to 7pm.

Sunday looks nice with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and no rain is expected.

We’ll be turning on the heat as we head into the upcoming work week. Highs will start climbing into the upper 80s. We’ll also see the humidity dial up. So we’ll start to have a summer-like feel.

Rain chances stay low through the week, but a stray pop-up afternoon shower here and there will be possible most days.

Have a great weekend!

