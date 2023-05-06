Advertise With Us
Lowndes County sewer crisis could be resolved with new funding, DOJ investigation

In 2022, leaders from the EPA, USDA, and Biden Administration announced a new water...
In 2022, leaders from the EPA, USDA, and Biden Administration announced a new water infrastructure plan for underserved rural communities across the country.(Erin Davis)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is speaking out after the United States government put the blame for the decades-old Lowndes County water and sewage crisis squarely on their shoulders.

After an 18-month-long investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice reached an agreement with the ADPH to address the problem and finally bring relief to residents.

Lowndes County Commissioner Robert Harris says of the over 5,000 homes in their county, 60% have inefficient sewer systems.

“We’ve had a number of people that have been helped, but that number is still nowhere compared to what we need,” Harris said.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into the ADPH found that they were aware of the water and sewer issues and the “disproportionate burden and impact placed on black residents in Lowndes County,” but “failed to take meaningful action to remedy the conditions.”

“We found evidence that suggested that the state public health department had engaged in a consistent pattern of inaction and/or neglect concerning the health risks associated with exposure to raw sewage, and that the health departments implementation of its infectious disease and outbreaks policies and procedures in Lowndes County may have deviated from standard protocols employed elsewhere in Alabama,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

However, ADPH continues to stand firm on its stance that “it has never conducted its onsite sewage or infectious diseases and outbreaks programs in a discriminatory manner.”

“There was an investigation, (but) there was not a finding that the Alabama Department of Public Health conducted itself in any way to be discriminatory against citizens,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH. “The most important issue here is that having this agreement will allow the Alabama Department of Public Health to do exactly what you said, and that is move forward with some efforts that we were already undertaking and some more efforts that we are going to be able to undertake now that there is funding to address these wastewater, these sewage issues.”

Commissioner Harris blames ADPH.

“I think ADPH is responsible. They’re in charge of this environmental issue,” he said.

Dr. Karen Landers says the agreement allows them to do the work they were already doing. Now, there is just more funding available to get it done.

ADPH will not be supplying funds to fix the county’s water and sewage issues. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) will receive money through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Lowndes County Commission was approved for a loan of $11.5 million for sewage.

WSFA 12 News is working with ADEM officials to find out how Lowndes County officials will be able to use and implement these funds.

According to county officials, they have not received any money to get these new sewer systems installed.

