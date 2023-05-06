May is here and that means its the perfect time to work in your garden

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - May is here and that’s when the warm weather finally settles into the Pine Belt.

And that makes it the perfect time to make big changes in your yard.

But pump the brakes before rushing out to the local flower and garden shop.

Rain can put a damper on spring projects like landscaping and gardening, and rain appears to be in the Pine Belt forecast for the better part of next week.

That may make it tricky to get things started next week.

“It’s going to be a little hard,” Forrest County extension agent Matthew Thornton said. “If isolated areas do get a lot of rain over the next week, you’re probably not going to be able to get a lot. But if the weather holds out in your area, now is a great time to plant your spring and summer flowers, annuals and perennials.

“Remember, isolated showers are very common this time of year. Just because you receive rain does not mean the next city over will see the same thing. So, while you get those peaks of sunshine, make sure to get out and shape up your yard.”

And don’t forget about one of the most important landscaping tasks: Mulch.

“Mulching is really important,” Thornton said. “It’s going to give us some weed control, kind of make a barrier, but it also helps us with soil moisture when we get into June, July and August, when we expect some warmer, drier weather.”

Warmer weather is enjoyable, especially for flowers and gardens, but don’t forget about those pests that will be lurking in the yard during the spring and summer

“That could be weeds or insects that you know you had a problem with in the past or that might be present out there right now,” Thornton said.

Spring is the perfect time to test different flowers to see which colors and types spice up a yard.

If undecided where to start, visit a local nursery or extension office.

