MCPSS announces grand openings of 4 new stadiums

Leflore, Vigor, Davidson, and B.C. Rain will all have ribbon cuttings this month
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night lights will be looking a lot different this year.

Four new on-campus stadiums will be ready for the 2023 high school football season in Mobile County.

Leflore, Vigor, Davidson, and B.C. Rain will all have ribbon cuttings this month.

Dr. Reginald Crenshaw, who oversees Vigor’s district, says the school system put $4.5 million into each of these stadiums.

He says they’re just as excited as the players to put these fields to use.

“It’s a big thing here. We look forward to the grand openings of these stadiums,” Crenshaw said. “They’re first home games. It’s going to be a lot of excitement as opposed to getting on buses traveling way across town they can play it right here.”

The road to get here wasn’t easy.

The stadiums were expected to be completed sometime last year, after the school system chose not to host high school games at Ladd Peebles Stadium anymore.

Crenshaw says the work still isn’t finished and two more stadiums are in the works for Murphy and Williamson.

“The plans have already been drawn with Murphy. We’re looking at a couple of sites now,” Crenshaw said. “There is a practice field on the campus but we’re not sure that that’s enough room to build a stadium this size on that campus. Hopefully, not hopefully, it will happen within the next two years.”

Mobile County Public Schools is excited to announce the Grand Opening ceremonies for our new high school stadiums.

They will be held as follows:

  • LeFlore: Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m.
  • Vigor: Wednesday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m.
  • Davidson: Thursday, May 11, at 9 a.m.
  • B.C. Rain: Monday, May 22, at 2 p.m.

