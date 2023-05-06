Mobile PD: Nearly 200 cars stolen so far in 2023, drivers leaving cars unlocked

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are issuing a warning for all drivers. They say nearly 200 cars have been stolen so far this year and many of them could have been prevented.

You see it all the time – people often stop at stores, leaving their cars unlocked thinking they’ll only be in the store for a few minutes.

But, Mobile PD says that’s a mistake happening too often, causing an increase in car thefts.

“Complacency is what it is, you know what I mean?...And a lot of times they don’t think it can happen to them,” said Mobile driver John Baxter.

So far this year, Mobile police say nearly 200 vehicles have been stolen in the city. Investigators say victims are making the thefts easy.

Data shows nearly 50% have happened after keys were left behind or because the car was running.

John Baxter lives in the area. The car owner and father of two says that’s a mistake his family NEVER makes. “We don’t leave, no matter where we’re at – if we’re in our front yard – we don’t leave our cars unattended without them being locked.”

Surveillance footage captured some of these crimes happening outside local businesses. In this video, the thief appears to be walking inside a store. He quickly turns around after noticing windshield wipers running on an unattended vehicle, hops in and drives off.

In another theft you see a man casually walking up to a car, see it running and speed off with it in less than 20 seconds.

“Wow…Wow. So he waited to see if somebody was leaving the car running,” said Baxter as he watches some of the footage.

Other thieves weren’t as fast. Take a look at this person, who runs over to one car outside a local hotel. After checking to see if it’s unlocked, he immediately goes for the jeep next to it. Mobile PD says the jeep was not running at the time. But the driver did leave the window down and the keys inside.

“That’s tough. I hate that for anybody,” Baxter adds, saying he would be “crushed” if something like this happened to his family.

As always, Mobile PD encourages drivers to lock their cars, even if they are only going to be gone a few seconds. Also, avoid leaving valuables inside and park in well-lit areas.

