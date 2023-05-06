Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

One person killed in Ocean Springs shooting

[Insert Caption Here]
[Insert Caption Here](Live 5)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS Miss, (WALA) - The Ocean Springs Mississippi police department has release a statement regarding a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On May 5, 2023, at 10:51 P.M., Officers with the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to a shooting at The Scratch Kitchen (1013 Government St.).  It was discovered that seven people were shot and one person was deceased.  The deceased has been identified as 19yo Chase Harmon of Pascagoula. The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

There are no suspects currently, and this is an ongoing investigation. We urge anyone with any information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228/875-2211. To submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, call 1-877-787-5898 or download the free app, P3 Tips.  You can also submit a web tip at www.p3tips.com/523 "

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury...
LIVE: King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
MPD says car thefts up, urges owners to stay alert
Mobile PD: Nearly 200 cars stolen so far in 2023, drivers leaving cars unlocked
‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old
‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old
‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old
‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old