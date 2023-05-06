One person killed in Ocean Springs shooting

OCEAN SPRINGS Miss, (WALA) - The Ocean Springs Mississippi police department has release a statement regarding a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On May 5, 2023, at 10:51 P.M., Officers with the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to a shooting at The Scratch Kitchen (1013 Government St.). It was discovered that seven people were shot and one person was deceased. The deceased has been identified as 19yo Chase Harmon of Pascagoula. The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

There are no suspects currently, and this is an ongoing investigation. We urge anyone with any information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228/875-2211. To submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, call 1-877-787-5898 or download the free app, P3 Tips. You can also submit a web tip at www.p3tips.com/523 "

