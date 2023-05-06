Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Portion of Johnson Road West to close to through-traffic

A portion of Johnson Road West is to close to through-traffic May 9.
A portion of Johnson Road West is to close to through-traffic May 9.(Mobile County Comission)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will close temporarily to through-traffic beginning the Tuesday morning, May 9, for road connection work, the Mobile County Commission announced.

The work is expected to take about a week. During that time, the road will be open to local traffic only, county officials said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi
Reports state a truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of...
FHP: 8 cars involved in crash, investigation ongoing
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody