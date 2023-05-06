Portion of Johnson Road West to close to through-traffic
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will close temporarily to through-traffic beginning the Tuesday morning, May 9, for road connection work, the Mobile County Commission announced.
The work is expected to take about a week. During that time, the road will be open to local traffic only, county officials said.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.