Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Storm damage appears across the Pine Belt

Storm damage seen across the Pine Belt
Storm damage seen across the Pine Belt(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Strong winds, bands of rain, and hail battered the Pine Belt Friday afternoon.

“It was pretty one minute and dark the next,” Sumrall resident Joshua Craig said. “We had customers getting under the canopies and we were just all worried trying to figure out what was going on.”

National Weather Service senior meteorologist Eric Carpenter said the storm cell overachieved.

“There were a lot of straight-line winds, but those winds were swirling around, and they can definitely give the appearance, given all the damage of everything, it can definitely seem like a tornado, Carpenter said. “It’s very strong winded in any case.”

The storm left plenty of damage, lots of downed trees. Even part of the roof blew off the Luxury Inn in Hattiesburg, causing damage to Randy Middleton’s’ vehicle.

“I was outside, cleaning the van, and all of a sudden the winds just came real strong and I just saw the metal coming straight at my van,” Middleton said. “I just went inside and then that’s basically what happened after that.

“At that point, it was raining real hard and just done a little damage to my van.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
1 killed, 2 critically injured in Gulf Shores wreck
1 killed, 2 critically injured in Gulf Shores wreck

Latest News

Tornado damage in Mobile County on March 9, 2022.
March 9, 2022, Tornado Damage in Mobile County