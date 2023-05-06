Advertise With Us
Volunteers help clean up Maysville community

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Volunteers were in out in full force Friday as they swept through the Maysville community helping clean the area.

The community cleanup was put on by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Council President C.J. Small.

Casi Callaway, chief resilience officer of the city of Mobile, discussed why it’s so important for the city of Mobile to help give back to the community.

“Well, there are two reasons. Number one, we want to encourage a litter-free Mobile,” Callaway said.

“Everyone deserves that and when you do cleanup like this, you start to see litter differently. You stop littering, so key, and first and foremost, the most important thing we can do. But secondly, every single community across Mobile deserves the love of their neighbors,” she said.

The cleanup volunteers met at Baumhauer-Randle Park on Duval Street. The cleanup got underway at 8 a.m. and finished up around 10 a.m.

