Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab is set to close Monday, May 8, for renovations.

The aquarium will be closed for about seven weeks as it undergoes a major overhaul. The renovations and upgrades are expected to enhance their exhibits and provide visitors with a more immersive and interactive experience. Some of the changes visitors can expect include a refresh of graphics and improvement of overall flow.

“It’s been 20 years since the exhibits were changed to modernize.” said Dauphin Island Sea Lab Executive Director Dr. John Valentine. “The sun has taken its toll on a lot of the panel. The fish have changed. The story has changed on what drives the productivity of coastal Alabama.

“It’s really educational. I like to say we educate people from K-gray in that facility. Since we’ve renamed it, the attendance has been increasing dramatically. We went from an average of about 82,000 a year to 110,000 last year. And we’re on the fast track to reach what was projected, which is 120,000,” Valentine said. “We’ll lose a little bit while we’re closed, but I’m not sure we won’t catch it up once everyone finds out it’s new and improved.”

The Alabama Aquarium staff will work to ensure that all animals are safe and well cared for during the renovation period. The aquarium set to re-open in July, just in time for peak summer season.

