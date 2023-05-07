Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab is set to close Monday, May 8, for renovations.

The aquarium will be closed for about seven weeks as it undergoes a major overhaul. The renovations and upgrades are expected to enhance their exhibits and provide visitors with a more immersive and interactive experience. Some of the changes visitors can expect include a refresh of graphics and improvement of overall flow.

“It’s been 20 years since the exhibits were changed to modernize.” said Dauphin Island Sea Lab Executive Director Dr. John Valentine. “The sun has taken its toll on a lot of the panel. The fish have changed. The story has changed on what drives the productivity of coastal Alabama.

“It’s really educational. I like to say we educate people from K-gray in that facility. Since we’ve renamed it, the attendance has been increasing dramatically. We went from an average of about 82,000 a year to 110,000 last year. And we’re on the fast track to reach what was projected, which is 120,000,” Valentine said. “We’ll lose a little bit while we’re closed, but I’m not sure we won’t catch it up once everyone finds out it’s new and improved.”

The Alabama Aquarium staff will work to ensure that all animals are safe and well cared for during the renovation period. The aquarium set to re-open in July, just in time for peak summer season.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Krewe of Kindness hold 4th Annual Ball for All
Krewe of Kindness holds 4th Annual Ball for All
Walk a Mile Against Bullying event held at Medal of Honor Park
Walk a Mile to Prevent Bullying event held at Medal of Honor Park to raise awareness
Community comes together for fishing tournament for 8-year-old Lila Rogers.
Fishing for Lila reels in help for Satsuma girl
Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations
Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations