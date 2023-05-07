All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A church in Montgomery received a suspicious package on Saturday that caused an evacuation during Sunday morning church service.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, MPD responded to a report of a suspicious package in the 3800 block of Vaughn Road.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was cleared to allow for evaluation of the contents. The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful, and the scene was released.

WSFA 12 News was able to confirm that Vaughn Park Church was the location of the suspicious package and has reached out to church officials for further comment.

No further information is available at this time.

