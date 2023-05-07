Advertise With Us
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - People usually don’t see a personal watercraft driving on the streets. But that’s exactly what happened in Daphne and it turned heads.

The Daphne Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook after a traffic stop. The department was flooded with 911 calls about a man driving a personal watercraft on U.S. 98.

Daphne police went on to say that because the personal watercraft was tagged and street legal and, because the driver was from out of state, they sent him off with a warning and instructions to get a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

