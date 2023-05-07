Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fishing for Lila reels in help for Satsuma girl

By Lee Peck
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dead Lake Marina -- no stranger to fishermen. The Bank Boyz -- helping host a tournament for 8-year-old Lila Rogers.

“What we do has become helping people and the love of fishing,” explained Todd Tait, Bank Boys Fishing Incorporated.

Lila could certainly use the help. The Satsuma second grader remains at New Orleans Children’s Hospital -- undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis -- after a rare disease attacked her kidney function.

“Todd: I don’t know if you ever caught a big fish -- you ever catch a big fish? -- Lee: I have. Todd: it feels kind of like that mixed in with something extra -- and I can’t explain it because here’s the deal when you take your time and give it to somebody else -- it does something to you that I can’t tell you -- you got to feel that.”

Also giving their time -- is musician Jason Abel -- playing music at the event.

“I volunteer some time ... Play some music and keep everybody happy,” said Abel. “If I can give some of my time and help out... I like doing it.”

For Lila’s family -- the turnout and support are a godsend.

“It’s amazing... that so many people can come together and help and not know somebody,” said Bertha Cooley, Lila’s grandmother.

“Restores your faith in people -- it makes you feel really, really good that people come together and do this -- strictly out of the goodness of their hearts and we’re very appreciative,” said Billy Reynolds, Lila’s grandfather.

They were able to dodge the rain as weigh-in approached the noon hour.

“The bite was real slow -- we just stayed persistent and this is what we ended up with. This is a wonderful cause, wonderful time -- bunch of wonderful people here... And God bless everybody,” said one fisherman.

One by one -- bass and bream were brought up, weighed, and the results posted. Tyler Douglas showed off his big catch.

“It slowed down a little bit after around 9:30 a.m. I caught him right up here -- right past the wake zone. I didn’t catch many -- but this is the best one I got,” said Douglas.

And it was more than good enough -- Douglas would go on to win the bass category.

Other Winners:

Kids Bream: Priscilla Griffen, 9oz.

Adult Bream: David McGill, 9oz.

They also raffled off a kayak -- that Zach Hererrah won.

If you would like to donate to a gofundme for Lila click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Krewe of Kindness hold 4th Annual Ball for All
Krewe of Kindness holds 4th Annual Ball for All
Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations
Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations
Walk a Mile Against Bullying event held at Medal of Honor Park
Walk a Mile to Prevent Bullying event held at Medal of Honor Park to raise awareness
Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations
Alabama Aquarium at DISL to close for renovations