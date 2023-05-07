Fishing for Lila reels in help for Satsuma girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dead Lake Marina -- no stranger to fishermen. The Bank Boyz -- helping host a tournament for 8-year-old Lila Rogers.

“What we do has become helping people and the love of fishing,” explained Todd Tait, Bank Boys Fishing Incorporated.

Lila could certainly use the help. The Satsuma second grader remains at New Orleans Children’s Hospital -- undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis -- after a rare disease attacked her kidney function.

“Todd: I don’t know if you ever caught a big fish -- you ever catch a big fish? -- Lee: I have. Todd: it feels kind of like that mixed in with something extra -- and I can’t explain it because here’s the deal when you take your time and give it to somebody else -- it does something to you that I can’t tell you -- you got to feel that.”

Also giving their time -- is musician Jason Abel -- playing music at the event.

“I volunteer some time ... Play some music and keep everybody happy,” said Abel. “If I can give some of my time and help out... I like doing it.”

For Lila’s family -- the turnout and support are a godsend.

“It’s amazing... that so many people can come together and help and not know somebody,” said Bertha Cooley, Lila’s grandmother.

“Restores your faith in people -- it makes you feel really, really good that people come together and do this -- strictly out of the goodness of their hearts and we’re very appreciative,” said Billy Reynolds, Lila’s grandfather.

They were able to dodge the rain as weigh-in approached the noon hour.

“The bite was real slow -- we just stayed persistent and this is what we ended up with. This is a wonderful cause, wonderful time -- bunch of wonderful people here... And God bless everybody,” said one fisherman.

One by one -- bass and bream were brought up, weighed, and the results posted. Tyler Douglas showed off his big catch.

“It slowed down a little bit after around 9:30 a.m. I caught him right up here -- right past the wake zone. I didn’t catch many -- but this is the best one I got,” said Douglas.

And it was more than good enough -- Douglas would go on to win the bass category.

Other Winners:

Kids Bream: Priscilla Griffen, 9oz.

Adult Bream: David McGill, 9oz.

They also raffled off a kayak -- that Zach Hererrah won.

If you would like to donate to a gofundme for Lila click here.

