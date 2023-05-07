Advertise With Us
Krewe of Kindness holds 4th Annual Ball for All

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s only May but the spirit of Mardi Gras was very much alive in the downtown Mobile Saturday night.

The Krewe of Kindness held its 4th Annual Ball for All at the Battle House.

The Krewe of Kindness was founded in 2018 by Jenni Zimlich in honor of her daughter, Delaney, who was born with a severe form of spina bifida. The organization’s main goal to promote inclusion and recreational opportunities to those with special needs. Over the last few years they’ve raised a lot of money and continue to make a difference on the Gulf Coast.

“We promote adaptive recreation,” Zimlich said. “We were able to put down two beach mats down at Dauphin Island so that people in wheelchairs can get down on the beach. We also do wheelchair racing where we do adaptive push-around racing within our local communities.”

This year’s royalty are Queen Katelynn Horne and King Brandon Gregory.

