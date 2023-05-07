Advertise With Us
Limestone Co. Sheriff searching for inmate who left work detail

According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, James Carwile walked...
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked off a work detail outside of the Limestone County Detention Center.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly walked off a work detail.

According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked off a work detail outside of the Limestone County Detention Center.

➡️ASSISTANCE NEEDED⬅️ James Travis “Bubba” Carwile has walked off of a work detail outside of the Limestone County...

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Anyone with information regarding Carwile is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

