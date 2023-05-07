Looking much better for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

After the morning fog burns off, Sunday looks nice with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s. It will be a bit breezy in the afternoon as southerly winds kick up to around 15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy and no rain is expected.

We’ll be turning on the heat as we head into the upcoming work week. Highs will start climbing into the upper 80s. We’ll also see the humidity dial up. So we’ll start to have a summer-like feel.

Rain chances stay low through the week, but a stray pop-up afternoon shower here and there will be possible most days.

