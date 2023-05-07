Advertise With Us
Madison Co. murder suspect has house arrest restrictions loosened

Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023
Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County judge has approved a request from the legal team of a man accused of murder. The request involves loosening restrictions placed on him while he awaits trial.

Ashton Elliott is one of two men facing reckless murder charges after a mass shooting at a party in Madison County on January 7. Two people were killed and several others were wounded. He was released on bond three days after the shooting.

On April 26, Elliott’s attorneys requested that his ankle monitor be adjusted. The motion says Elliott is not a flight risk and is attempting to gain employment while awaiting trial, which may take more than a year. It also claims that allowing him to do this would actually be a benefit to him.

The motion was approved by Judge Patricia Demos on May 4.

“The defendant must notify the officer supervising the ankle monitor of all interviews at least 24 hours prior to the interview time of the following information: the business involved, the time and date of the interview and location of the interview,” Demos said. “The supervisor may decline to allow the interview if it otherwise violates any other term or condition of the defendant’s release. The ankle monitor supervisor may allow the defendant to go to any job that the defendant receives so long as the defendant immediately provides his work schedule to the supervisor upon its receipt.”

The case was bound over to a grand jury in early March. We are awaiting the grand jury’s ruling on what happens next in the case.

