Police arrest man with multiple warrants for allegedly shooting at a victim with a broken down car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man with multiple outstanding warrants after he shot at a victim who’s car had broken down in the road on Saturday.

Police said they responded to the area of Mimosa Drive and Summerville Street after a report pf shots fired.

Officers said they discovered a victim’s car had broke down when an armed suspect approached him and began shooting, striking the vehicle.

Officials detained Marcus Pettaway, 39, and charged him as the suspect, according to authorities.

Pettaway was charged for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and had multiple outstanding warrants for first degree arson, reckless endangerment, third degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct and shooting into an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle, according to jail records.

Authorities said nobody was injured.

