Walk a Mile to Prevent Bullying event held at Medal of Honor Park to raise awareness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - They were lacing up their sneakers early Saturday morning to Walk a Mile to Prevent Bullying.

The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying and nine partnering agencies hosted the event at Medal of Honor Park. The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying formed in 2010 by a group of concerned individuals in Mobile who took notice of the issue. The group has been working ever since to raise awareness.

“This was the first walk we’ve had in 10 years,” said Tyrese Bess, the group’s secretary. “We were expecting a good turnout. Of course, the rain kind of put a little bit of a damper on things. But we still have a good bit of people out today.”

The coalition is also set to host a bullying prevention week in October.

