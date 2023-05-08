1 killed, another injured in motorcycle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was killed and a second person was injured in a motorcycle crash in Mobile early this morning.

The Mobile Police Department reports that at about 1:48 a.m. officers responded to a traffic accident on the I-65 South at I-10 Eastbound ramp involving a single motorcycle carrying a male driver and a female passenger.

Officers discovered that the 50-year-old male driver had died in the accident while the female passenger, 32, had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to collide with the guardrail, police said. The deceased will be identified upon notification of next of kin.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.