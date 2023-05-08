74th Annual Blessing of the Fleet continues to bring people together in Bayou La Batre

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come one -- come all -- recreational and commercial boats started lining up early for Bayou La Batre’s 74th Annual Blessing of the Fleet.

“You see people you haven’t seen in years -- family and friends. People from far and wide come by just for this,” said Sandra Lannie, St. Margaret’s Catholic Church Parishioner.

Doug Robertson has been coming for as long as he can remember.

“The first one that I can really recall is my dad had a boat and Governor George Wallace and his wife came down and went on the boat -- on our boat. And went through the fleet blessing -- it was down at the State Docks then,” recalled Robertson.

Proceeds from the two day event benefit St. Margaret’s Catholic Church -- most of the money generated by food sales.

“Lee: What did you come in here to get? -- Lady: Fried fish. Lee: So it’s going pretty fast. -- Lady: Going pretty fast -- as soon as we get it out of the fryer -- it’s going.”

Long lines -- mean good food!

“Lee: Is this your favorite of all the food options? -- Couple: We like them all! Lee: It certainly smells good. Lady: Yeah, it does.”

The event is also a chance for vendors to get their brand out there.

“We are having a great time -- we are selling a lot of soaps -- I’m happy about that. I love making them. We make custom rose soaps -- so I love it,” said Katrina Stinnett, Everything Life Brings Custom Soaps and Gifts.

“We just wanted to come out here and have a good time, sell a little bit of our merchandise. And get to know some people and meet some friends -- and see some people that we used to go to school with,” said Freddie Willis, Saltwater Outlaws Fishing.

The highlight of Sunday afternoon -- the big parade. The Alma Bryant High School Marching Band -- escorting Archbishop Thomas Rodi to bless the fleet.

Before the blessing -- they played the Star Spangled Banner.

“We begin our blessing of the fleet today at Bayou La Batre as we implore God’s protection on all who put out to the sea,” said Archbishop Rodi.

Taking to the water -- the ceremonial wreath was thrown out honoring those who have perished at sea.

“Lady: This one is a working crab boat -- so it’s out running crab traps every other day or so. Lee: So a blessing goes a long way. -- Lady: Yes.”

As the boats parade to the mouth of the bayou -- it’s proving even though the event has changed over the years -- the mission has not. Here’s to a safe and bountiful season on the water.

In the 74 years they’ve done the Blessing of the Fleet -- organizers tell us -- even though they could not have the festival during the pandemic -- the Archbishop came out and blessed the fleet.

