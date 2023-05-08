Airbus celebrates milestone in Mobile while looking to expand workforce in near future

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Airbus and area politicians toasted a milestone Monday, but both have much bigger goals for the airplane manufacturer.

The occasion for Monday’s celebration was the 100th plane from the company’s family of A320 jets built at the Airbus assembly plant at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley to Delta Air Lines.

“Here’s to the future,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, raising a champagne flute in a roomful of Airbus employees and dignitaries.

The assembly plant employs 1,600 workers and another 400 work at an engineering center nearby and at a facility at Mobile Regional Airport. The workforce is up several hundred since the beginning of last year, and Airbus Americas Chairman and CEO Jeff Knittel said that number is poised to grow. He told reporters he expects to hire 300 to 400 employees in the coming year and more after that.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see another thousand employees here over time,” he told reporters.

From the podium, Knittel said the company has come a long way from its origins in Mobile with a small engineering center.

“When you look back on where we were five, 10 years ago, I don’t think anyone could’ve imagined what we are doing here. … We’ve gone from 50, 100 employees – this site now has 1,600 employees,” he said. “And we’ll have well over 2,000 very, very soon.”

Not bad for a city that a Boeing executive once derisively suggested could not put together a tricycle on Christmas morning.

The plane’s handover to Delta – which, technically, will not happen for another few days – comes at a time of strong global demand and when Airbus has a clear edge over its longtime rival, Boeing Co.

Aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia said Airbus is working toward 75 new planes a month worldwide, while Boeing is at 31 and aiming for about 50. He said expanding to Mobile has benefited both the company and the city.

“In terms of Mobile, it’s worked out really well, giving them a little extra capacity and also helping to kind of circumvent, work around any protectionist impulses by American politicians,” he told FOX10 News.

A second assembly line under construction at Brookley is scheduled to open at 2025, and the company last year launched a joint bid with Lockheed Martin to try again for a contract to build ariel refueling tankers for the Air Force. Airbus and Mobile lost out to Boeing on that contract in 2011, but Knittel said he is optimistic. He noted that the Airbus assembly line in Mobile has produced 300 commercial planes.

“When you look at the tanker, there’s no reason we can’t do a similar thing,” he said.

Aboulafia, managing director of Aerodynamic Advisory, said Airbus is well-entrenched in Mobile with or without a military contract.

“It’s looking pretty good for Mobile, both for the A320s and A220s and, perhaps, beyond that,” he said. “You know, basically, it’s all hands on deck for Airbus. They need all the capacity they can get. It’s even possible they’ll put additional work there, not just final assembly.”

Airbus has struggled to hit delivery targets. Its engine supplier, Pratt & Whitney, has had well-publicized complaints about the durability of its engines and delays in delivering them. Aboulafia called engines the “weakest link” of the supply chain, adding that companies across many industries have struggled to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While declining to address issues with any particular supplier, Knittel did acknowledged the problem.

“There are supply chain issues,” he said. “We work closely with our partners, who are the suppliers. We have good visibility.as to what those specific issues are. … We’ve said it publicly – supply chain has been an obstacle. And we need to work together to solve the problem. And we will.”

As for Delta, it holds the distinction of flying all of the different commercial aircraft that Airbus manufacturers.

Heather Wingate, the company’s senior vice president of government affairs, said the A320 is an important part of the airliner’s future.

“This plane, as I mentioned in my remarks, is incredibly fuel efficient, which is very important to us as we look towards a net zero future,” he said.

Airbus has ambitious goal of delivering 720 planes worldwide by the end of the year and got off to a slow start.

“We know we can do it,” Knittel said. “We have the right employees to do it. That doesn’t mean there’s not obstacles. It doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges, but we believe that we can deliver at least 720 airplanes this year.”

