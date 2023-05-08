Advertise With Us
‘American Leftovers’ by the Wilson siblings

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Wilson & Heidi Wilson Messner recently released their memoir American Leftovers: Surviving Family, Religion, and the American Dream. It is a story of a family smuggling Bibles in Eastern Europe during the Cold War and living in 23 countries across Europe and Asia. Amidst abuse, suicide, and betrayal, three siblings seek family healing and restoration.

If you would like to schedule a book signing or speaking engagement please contact Heidi Messner at heidismessner@gmail.com.

Eric Wilson

WilsonWriter.com

Whilsky1966@gmail.com

Instagram@EricWilsonWriter

Heidi Wilson Messner

Facebook.com/AmericanLeftovers

heidismessner@gmail.com

Instagram@heidismessner

