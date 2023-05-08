Advertise With Us
Daphne Spanish Fort Kiwanis Club Taste of the Towns fundraiser

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary Nevitt, is the Kiwanis Club of Daphne/Spanish Fort President. SHe joined us on Studio10 to talk about their annual fundraiser Taste of the Towns.

Here’s information from the Kiwanis Club:

Our annual fund raiser the Taste of the Towns will be on May 11th at the Daphne Civic Center. The event is from 6pm-8pm and doors open at 5:30pm. We will have restaurants with samples, beer, wine and soft drinks. Roman Street is performing and we will have a silent auction and split the pot. The Daphne/Spanish Fort Kiwanis club meets at Oyster Half Shell every Wednesday at noon.

http://www.dsfkiwanis.com/

https://www.facebook.com/dsfkiwanis/

