Daphne Spanish Fort Kiwanis Club Taste of the Towns fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary Nevitt, is the Kiwanis Club of Daphne/Spanish Fort President. SHe joined us on Studio10 to talk about their annual fundraiser Taste of the Towns.

Here’s information from the Kiwanis Club:

Our annual fund raiser the Taste of the Towns will be on May 11th at the Daphne Civic Center. The event is from 6pm-8pm and doors open at 5:30pm. We will have restaurants with samples, beer, wine and soft drinks. Roman Street is performing and we will have a silent auction and split the pot. The Daphne/Spanish Fort Kiwanis club meets at Oyster Half Shell every Wednesday at noon.

http://www.dsfkiwanis.com/

https://www.facebook.com/dsfkiwanis/

