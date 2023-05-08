Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Foley’s old National Guard Armory to meet city’s need for recreation and department expansions

By Hal Scheurich
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - As the result of a trade between the city of Foley and the National Guard, Foley now owns the old armory building behind City Hall and the property it sits on. In return, the city gave 30 acres to the Guard to build a new armory off the Foley Beach Express.

Originally dedicated in 1970, the old US Armory building still has a lot to offer. The Foley-based C Company of the 173rd Infantry Regiment moved into its new home back in January, freeing up the old facility for the city. The big question is what it will be used for.

Old National Guard Armory to meet recreational needs for city of Foley
Old National Guard Armory to meet recreational needs for city of Foley(Hal Scheurich)

“We’re looking at repurposing the large auditorium area at the armory here for possibly pickleball, basketball, some of those indoor sports that fir our small sports recreational needs,” said Foley mayor, Ralph Hellmich. “The rest of the building is broken up into small classrooms and office space.”

Hellmich said those spaces could accommodate city departments that are outgrowing their current space. On the surface, the facility may seem outdated but that’s not the case with much of the infrastructure. Hellmich said the feds recently spent close to a million dollars on plumbing and other upgrades.

“On the inside they spent a lot of money upgrading electrical and even air conditioning and brought it up to the standards they felt it needed and that was all incorporated into the building and we may not even have to paint some of the areas, but you know, the Army used it so we may want to go in and change it to something a little bit different,” explained Hellmich.

The city is already using some of the outdoor area for secured storage and the auditorium has already come in handy as well.

“We’ve already utilized the big space inside for that Main Street Catalyst event where the mural artist fella was in here and he needed about a hundred feet to lay out the framework for what he was going to paint and it was raining that day, so we moved it inside and it was perfect,” said Hellmich.

The next step will be for the city to come up with a master plan for the building and grounds to present to the City Council. Mayor Hellmich said it will need to be done in phases with the main auditorium being first on the list.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Airbus reaches milestone with 100th A320 plane
Airbus celebrates milestone in Mobile while looking to expand workforce in near future
The Temple of Mobile up for sale
The Temple of Mobile up for sale
Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail
Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail
Foley’s old National Guard Armory to meet city’s need for recreation and department expansions
Foley’s old National Guard Armory to meet city’s need for recreation and department expansions
Semmes PD signs new contract for dispatcher services
Semmes PD signs new contract for dispatcher services