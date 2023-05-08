Foley’s old National Guard Armory to meet city’s need for recreation and department expansions

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - As the result of a trade between the city of Foley and the National Guard, Foley now owns the old armory building behind City Hall and the property it sits on. In return, the city gave 30 acres to the Guard to build a new armory off the Foley Beach Express.

Originally dedicated in 1970, the old US Armory building still has a lot to offer. The Foley-based C Company of the 173rd Infantry Regiment moved into its new home back in January, freeing up the old facility for the city. The big question is what it will be used for.

Old National Guard Armory to meet recreational needs for city of Foley (Hal Scheurich)

“We’re looking at repurposing the large auditorium area at the armory here for possibly pickleball, basketball, some of those indoor sports that fir our small sports recreational needs,” said Foley mayor, Ralph Hellmich. “The rest of the building is broken up into small classrooms and office space.”

Hellmich said those spaces could accommodate city departments that are outgrowing their current space. On the surface, the facility may seem outdated but that’s not the case with much of the infrastructure. Hellmich said the feds recently spent close to a million dollars on plumbing and other upgrades.

“On the inside they spent a lot of money upgrading electrical and even air conditioning and brought it up to the standards they felt it needed and that was all incorporated into the building and we may not even have to paint some of the areas, but you know, the Army used it so we may want to go in and change it to something a little bit different,” explained Hellmich.

The city is already using some of the outdoor area for secured storage and the auditorium has already come in handy as well.

“We’ve already utilized the big space inside for that Main Street Catalyst event where the mural artist fella was in here and he needed about a hundred feet to lay out the framework for what he was going to paint and it was raining that day, so we moved it inside and it was perfect,” said Hellmich.

The next step will be for the city to come up with a master plan for the building and grounds to present to the City Council. Mayor Hellmich said it will need to be done in phases with the main auditorium being first on the list.

