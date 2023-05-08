Housing Market Update: Spring homebuying season kicks off with steady demand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the spring buying season in full swing, many Americans are contemplating whether it’s a good time to buy or sell a home.
Higher mortgage rates and relentless competition for the few houses on the market are some of the many reasons sellers and buyers should work with a REALTOR® to find the right home and negotiate the terms of sale. In fact, according to the National Association of REALTORS®:
- Existing-home sales jumped 14.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million, representing the largest monthly percentage increase since July 2020 (+22.4%).
- Mortgage rates are significantly higher than last year, but they are still considered historically low.
- Housing inventory is expected to remain tight in 2023, with housing starts below historical averages.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.