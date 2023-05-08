Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer travel tips with Expedia travel expert Christie Hudson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring travel is still underway, which means summer travel is right around the corner. Expedia travel expert Christie Hudson joined us on Studio10 to share ways to plan, book, and save ahead of one of the most popular travel seasons.

When should people begin planning and booking their summer getaways?

Now is a great time to start planning. Searches for summer flights are up 25% compared to this time last year, according to Expedia data.

If you’re planning on traveling abroad, now is the best time to book. For domestic flights, you can wait up to 1-2 months in advance. This is based on data from the Expedia Air Travel Hacks report that says booking at these times saves you around 10%.

If you’re booking a vacation home, Vrbo data says travelers need to book their summer vacation homes in the Spring to have a better variety of choices

Christie also recommends locking in your hotel early, especially for popular destinations like Cancun or the Caribbean. Use the “free cancellation” filter on Expedia so that you can always cancel if you find a better deal and get a full refund.

Where are people traveling to this season?

The top destinations for summer are New York, Orlando, Cancun, and London.

This summer Expedia data is showing a massive spike in interest in international destinations in Europe and Asia, like Tokyo, Paris, and Rome.

Despite the higher cost of airfare, travelers have been waiting several years to take those big international trips, and they’re ready to go for it this summer.

How can travelers save when booking travel this season?

Start tracking flight prices now . Expedia has a Price Tracking and Predictions feature on its app that tells you whether it’s a good time to book and sends alerts when prices change. I’m currently tracking flights to several places and just waiting for the right time to pull the trigger and book.

Bundle trips for savings – when you book flights and hotels together in the Expedia app, you can save time and hundreds of dollars.

What additional tips do you have for those planning vacations this summer?

One of her favorite tips – there is actually a BEST DOW to book airfare! The Expedia Air Hacks Report analyzed billions of data points and found booking on a Sunday can save you up to 15% on airfare.

Take the early flight! We all remember last year’s air travel chaos. Flights that depart before 3 pm are 50% less likely to be canceled!

Look for flexible options. Filters like “free cancellation” or “book now, pay later” give you the flexibility to change your plans if needed.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.