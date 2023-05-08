Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job

By Sydney Gray, Tylen Daniels and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A longtime KFC employee in Memphis, Tennessee, is being honored for her decades of work with the company before she retires.

Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.

Whether she’s taking orders, cooking in the kitchen, or guiding new employees, Neely says it’s all about taking pride in your work.

When her managers learned of Neely’s plans for retirement, they wasted no time honoring her. Corporate leaders said Neely is passionate, with a strong work ethic, and someone who never complains.

KFC created the Loretta Neely Drive and Passion Award in Nelly’s honor. The company is calling it a Living Legend Award.

While Neely said she’s seen a lot of change over the years, her passion for serving others is what’s kept her on the job for so long.

“My people coming in,” she said. “I like working with people ... I like developing people, making sure that they be successful, along with me being successful.”

Neely says she’s in no rush to leave her work family, but she is eager for what’s to come in retirement. She’s looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren, her church family and her husband.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
US to provide Ukraine $1.2 billion in long-term security aid
Sage’s official title is an expanded operational stress control canine. She is the first one...
USS Gerald R. Ford welcomes aboard therapy dog during deployment
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury hears final arguments in writer’s claims against Trump
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the...
Debt options abound, but Biden, McCarthy deal may be hard to reach
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays