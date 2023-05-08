MCPSS hosting second annual career fair Tuesday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public Schools is hosting its second annual career fair Tuesday morning at the Mobile Convention Center starting at 12 p.m.

Last year, the school system hired 96 employees at its first-ever career fair. And they’re hoping to repeat that success this year.

They’re looking for teachers at all grade levels and in all subject areas.

But that’s not all, they’re also looking for paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition workers, IT techs, finance professionals, maintenance workers, and more.

Signing bonuses of over a thousand dollars are also being offered to newly hired employees.

And if you live over 100 miles away, you could receive relocation expenses. If you’re interested, you’re asked to register at careerfair.mcpss.com.

Once again, this career fair starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m.

