Mobile PD: Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run accident

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a deadly high-and-run accident early this morning involving a pedestrian.

Police said that at about 2 a.m. officers responded to Halls Mill Road and Noble Drive, where officers discovered a 40-year-old male pedestrian in the roadway who had succumbed to his injuries. 

Police said that according to a witness, the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that had fled the scene and was last seen heading west on Halls Mill Road.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call 251-208-7211.

