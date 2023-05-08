Advertise With Us
MPD investigating 3 assaults from the weekend

(WPTA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating three assaults that occurred over the weekend.

The first occurred on Friday, May 5 at 7:45 p.m. when police responded to University Hospital regarding a male victim who arrived by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to MPD.

Officers said they discovered the victim was shot at St. Charles Street and St. Stephens Road and was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The second one occurred later on Friday at 10:38 p.m. when officers responded to the Quick Stop on North Broad Street in reference to a shooting, according to police.

Authorities said they discovered a female victim had been shot while sitting in her car and was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle prior to MPD’s arrival.

Officers said they determined an unidentified male subject who was riding with the occupants of the vehicle was playing with a gun when it fired and struck the victim.

The subject fled the scene and the victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

The last one occurred on Saturday, May 6 at 10:37 p.m. when officers said they responded to the Oyo Motel at 400 West I-65 Service Road S regarding a female who had been stabbed.

Authorities discovered the victim’s husband had stabbed her before fleeing and she suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to MPD.

Police said all three incidents are ongoing investigations.

