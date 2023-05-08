Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

OCSO: Crestview man arrested on 30 counts of child pornography possession

Zachary Richard Heath Ward
Zachary Richard Heath Ward(OCSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a Crestview man on 30 counts of possession of child pornography and other charges.

Officials said the investigation began in July 2021 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about child pornography possession which the OCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated.

A search warrant was executed in December 2022 at a Crestview residence on Filed Avenue and additional evidence was found, according to authorities.

Deputies said they determined that Zachary Richard Heath Ward, 29, was the suspect and found that he was in possession of over 700 files of child pornography and at least three files of bestiality.

A warrant was issued for Ward on April 27, 2023 and deputies were able to arrest him in Brevard County, Florida, according to OCSO.

Authorities said Ward is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmission of child pornography, three counts of bestiality and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway

Latest News

MPD investigating 3 assaults from the weekend
Mobile County Public School System
MCPSS hosting second annual career fair Tuesday afternoon
Mobile PD: Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run accident
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 killed, another injured in motorcycle crash