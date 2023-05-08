OCSO: Crestview man arrested on 30 counts of child pornography possession

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a Crestview man on 30 counts of possession of child pornography and other charges.

Officials said the investigation began in July 2021 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about child pornography possession which the OCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated.

A search warrant was executed in December 2022 at a Crestview residence on Filed Avenue and additional evidence was found, according to authorities.

Deputies said they determined that Zachary Richard Heath Ward, 29, was the suspect and found that he was in possession of over 700 files of child pornography and at least three files of bestiality.

A warrant was issued for Ward on April 27, 2023 and deputies were able to arrest him in Brevard County, Florida, according to OCSO.

Authorities said Ward is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmission of child pornography, three counts of bestiality and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

