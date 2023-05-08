Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

“Only in Alabama”; locals react to jet ski stopped by police in Daphne

By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s certainly something you don’t see everyday... a jet ski, cruising down the interstate.

All of this happened on Highway 98 in Daphne.

The Daphne Police Department says several folks called 911, concerned about a jet ski on the road.

Police say then pulled the driver over. They say the vehicle was tagged and street legal and that the driver was out-of-state.

The driver was sent off with nothing but a warning and police advising him to get a helmet.

Still, some folks are questioning if it was necessary to call the police.

“I don’t know what would possess somebody to drive a jet ski down the interstate, but that’s just another thing on the news now,” said Ashley Erdman.

“I was wondering, how do you convert a whole jet ski into a motorcycle in the first place?” added Kiara Brown.

Others think the jet ski is a unique idea.

“I actually thought it was a creative idea. It was a motorbike to make it look like a jet ski. If it’s got a tag and it’s street legal, I wouldn’t have a problem with it. Golf Carts are street legal so what’s wrong with something that looks like a jet ski?” said Ed Oetken.

“I first I didn’t think it was real, but now that I am talking about it on the news it definitely was,” added Brown.

“I feel for the law enforcement for having to use their resource deal with stuff like that,” added Erdman.

“I think it was a little extreme to call the police- I mean people drive tractors,” said Madyson Drakes.

“As long as he’s licensed to drive a vehicle, he should be alright,” added Brown.

At the end of the day, many agree Daphne PD handled the situation to the best of their ability.

“They have to look into it and they did a good job,” stated Erdman.

“I would have pulled it over just to check it but in a way, I think he brought that on himself making it look kind of strange. But if it’s legal, it’s legal, I have no problem with it,” concluded Oetken.

Since Daphne PD posted the picture of the jet ski on their Facebook page. It’s blown up on social media with people commenting things like “only in Alabama”, “boatercycle”, and “I’ve seen it all now”.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
1 killed, 2 critically injured in Gulf Shores wreck
1 killed, 2 critically injured in Gulf Shores wreck

Latest News

Police pullover man driving jet ski on the road
Police pullover man driving jet ski on the road
Blessing of the Fleet in Bayou La Batre
Blessing of the Fleet in Bayou La Batre
Marcus Pettaway
Police arrest man with multiple warrants for allegedly shooting at a victim with a broken down car
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail