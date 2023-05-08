“Only in Alabama”; locals react to jet ski stopped by police in Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s certainly something you don’t see everyday... a jet ski, cruising down the interstate.

All of this happened on Highway 98 in Daphne.

The Daphne Police Department says several folks called 911, concerned about a jet ski on the road.

Police say then pulled the driver over. They say the vehicle was tagged and street legal and that the driver was out-of-state.

The driver was sent off with nothing but a warning and police advising him to get a helmet.

Still, some folks are questioning if it was necessary to call the police.

“I don’t know what would possess somebody to drive a jet ski down the interstate, but that’s just another thing on the news now,” said Ashley Erdman.

“I was wondering, how do you convert a whole jet ski into a motorcycle in the first place?” added Kiara Brown.

Others think the jet ski is a unique idea.

“I actually thought it was a creative idea. It was a motorbike to make it look like a jet ski. If it’s got a tag and it’s street legal, I wouldn’t have a problem with it. Golf Carts are street legal so what’s wrong with something that looks like a jet ski?” said Ed Oetken.

“I first I didn’t think it was real, but now that I am talking about it on the news it definitely was,” added Brown.

“I feel for the law enforcement for having to use their resource deal with stuff like that,” added Erdman.

“I think it was a little extreme to call the police- I mean people drive tractors,” said Madyson Drakes.

“As long as he’s licensed to drive a vehicle, he should be alright,” added Brown.

At the end of the day, many agree Daphne PD handled the situation to the best of their ability.

“They have to look into it and they did a good job,” stated Erdman.

“I would have pulled it over just to check it but in a way, I think he brought that on himself making it look kind of strange. But if it’s legal, it’s legal, I have no problem with it,” concluded Oetken.

Since Daphne PD posted the picture of the jet ski on their Facebook page. It’s blown up on social media with people commenting things like “only in Alabama”, “boatercycle”, and “I’ve seen it all now”.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.