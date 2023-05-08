Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: “Boulder”

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Information from City of Mobile Animal Services:

Meet Boulder! He’s a debonair dog who is one of the politest pups we’ve ever seen in a shelter. Rather than jumping up and down to get attention, Boulder loves to simply lean his whole body toward you for extra pets and affection. He’s a polite and dashing big dude at 55 lbs. Boulder has never met a stranger - human or pup. He loves to play and hang out with everyone. He’s equal parts couch potato and energetic, fun dude. Contact us or fill out the adoption application on our website today to meet this loving pup. You won’t be sorry.

As the summer ramps up, the number of shelter intakes has increased as well. We’re turning to the community to help us find forever homes for as many animals as possible. Highlights of our Summer Lovin adoption specials:

  • Our Summer Lovin Adoption Special runs throughout the summer - 50% off adoption fees
  • The second Saturday of every month June through September, we’ll be open from 9:00 am until noon so that the public can come by to meet our adoptable animals

Anyone looking for a new pet can almost certainly find one at the shelter. We have puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs of all ages. If you’re not ready to make a long-term commitment, consider fostering a shelter pet for the summer and be their advocate. It helps free up space for another animal and will make their lives so much better while they wait for their forever family.

